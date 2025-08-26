UAE President welcomed by Egyptian President in El Alamein on fraternal visit

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Alamein City on a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

His Highness was received upon his arrival at El Alamein International Airport by His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

As His Excellency the Egyptian President welcomed H.H. the UAE President, the two leaders engaged in cordial conversation, underscoring the deep-rooted and historical relations between the two countries.

His Highness expressed his appreciation to His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for the warm welcome he received. His Excellency El-Sisi affirmed the special standing His Highness holds in the hearts of Egypt and its people, an extension of the relationship nurtured by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with the Egyptian people.