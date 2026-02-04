UAE President Welcomes Delegation From Arab Meeting For Young Leaders

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed a delegation from the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, held as part of the World Governments Summit 2026, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness wished the delegates success in their discussions, expressing confidence that their efforts would generate valuable ideas and outcomes to help strengthen the role of Arab youth and support their ambitions for the future. He reaffirmed that empowering youth is a national priority for the UAE, emphasising the importance of equipping them with the skills of tomorrow, broadening their opportunities, and ensuring their active engagement across all areas of national development.

His Highness also stated that investing in youth involves more than education, remarking that it requires fostering the values and principles that underpin strong and stable societies.

Members of the delegation expressed their appreciation for the UAE’s approach towards supporting young talent and creating promising avenues for their advancement. They also commended the vision of His Highness the President in placing youth at the heart of national development and future strategies.