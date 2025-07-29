UAE reaffirms commitment to combating human trafficking

Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the National Committee for Combatting Human Trafficking, has reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to combating human trafficking, which he described as a violation of human dignity.

In a statement marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, observed annually on 30th July, Al Nuaimi stated that the UAE continues to develop an integrated national digital framework based on justice, transparency and the protection of human rights.

He highlighted the country’s strong focus on employing modern technologies – including artificial intelligence – to accelerate procedures and enhance coordination among relevant authorities. These efforts, he noted, help alleviate the suffering of victims and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.

Al Nuaimi emphasised the need for robust international cooperation to effectively confront this global issue. He underscored the UAE’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with other countries and international organisations, as well as exchanging expertise and information to build a unified front against human trafficking.

He concluded by stressing that eliminating this crime is a shared responsibility that demands collective global action.