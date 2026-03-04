UAE reaffirms right to self-defense, denies involvement in attacks on Iran

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed its sovereign right to self-defense under international law following a series of repeated strikes on its territory, while categorically denying any involvement in offensive operations against Iran. In an official statement issued on Tuesday, the UAE confirmed it has intercepted more than 1,000 attacks—a figure the government stated exceeds the total number of strikes directed at all other targeted nations combined—praising its Armed Forces for their professionalism and efficiency in neutralizing these threats.

The UAE clarified its neutral stance regarding the regional escalation, emphasizing that it has not participated in the war and has not permitted its territory, territorial waters, or airspace to be used for any military strikes against Iran. This position, the statement noted, is rooted in the UAE’s steadfast policy of good neighborliness and a commitment to de-escalation in accordance with the United Nations Charter.

Despite this diplomatic posture, the UAE underscored that it retains its full right to self-defense as guaranteed by international law and the UN Charter to protect its sovereignty and people. Authorities concluded by urging media outlets to adhere to professional standards and rely exclusively on official sources, warning against the circulation of inaccurate reports regarding the country’s defensive position.