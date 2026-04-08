UAE remote work guidelines: Your rights are protected, but discipline matters

UAE

Transitioned to remote work in the UAE? Here’s what you can, and can’t do, when working from home

One of the strongest assurances in the guide is that remote workers are treated exactly like on-site employees.

Dubai: Working from home does not change your rights, but it also does not reduce your responsibilities.

As remote work becomes more common across the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has issued a comprehensive guide outlining exactly how remote work operates in the private sector.

From working hours and leave entitlement to performance expectations and discipline, the guide sets clear rules for both employers and employees. Here is all you need to know.

What is remote work?

Remote work is a work arrangement that allows an employee to perform their job duties outside the company premises, either wholly or partially, using modern communication technologies, as agreed upon in the employment contract between the employee and the employer.

Your rights remain unchanged

One of the strongest assurances in the guide is that remote workers are treated exactly like on-site employees.

This includes:

Full salary protection

Defined working hours

Access to all types of leave

Health insurance

Protection from discrimination

What you cannot do while working remotely

The guide also addresses real-world behaviour, highlighting common violations that could lead to disciplinary action. These include:

Failure to interact or respond during official working hours without justification.

Repeatedly submitting tasks after deadlines

Assigning tasks to another person without the employer's consent

Engaging in personal activities or other work during agreed-upon working hours

Registering attendance without actually performing assigned tasks.

Work From Home best practices

Execute tasks personally, according to the guidance and supervision of your employer or their representative, and do not outsource the work to any other worker or person.

Properly use the tools and equipment assigned for work and do not misuse them.

Adhere to approved communication mechanisms, and submit productivity reports or deliver tasks according to agreed schedules.

Maintain the confidentiality of information and data accessed through work, do not disclose work secrets, and return all entrusted materials to the employer upon termination of service.

Work during the approved days and hours specified in the employment contract, and communicate and respond effectively to complete assigned tasks efficiently.

Respond through approved communication methods during working hours, and participate in virtual meetings as required by work.

Working hours and leave entitlements remain the same

In the remote work mode, working hours are explicitly specified in the employment contract, just like the rest of the work modes approved in the establishment.

Working hours are 8 hours per day, with a maximum of 48 hours per week, unless the employment contract stipulates otherwise in accordance with approved regulations.

Any work that exceeds the specified hours is considered overtime, and the worker is entitled to additional pay for it in accordance with the established rates.

Employees are entitled to receive one or more daily rest periods that are not counted as part of the actual working hours.

The employee is granted a paid weekly rest period of no less than one day, in accordance with what is determined by the employment contract or the organisational regulations of the establishment.

The employee enjoys all legally mandated leaves, which are organised according to what is specified in the employment contract, just like the rest of the employees.

Insurance and protection

The employer is obligated to provide health insurance for the employee in accordance with the legislation in force in the country, as well as for all other employees.

This includes employees working remotely.

The employer is also obligated to issue a work protection insurance policy for employees working remotely, as approved in the country, just like the rest of the employees in the establishment. The protection programme provides insurance coverage that includes all the employee’s financial entitlements, including unpaid wages (up to a limit of Dh20,000), as stipulated in the insurance policy, in the event that the employer refuses to pay the entitlements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does remote work mean I set my own working hours?

A: No. Working hours are specified in the employment contract, and the employee is obligated to be present and engaged during those hours, just like any employee working from the company's premises.

Q: Is logging into the system enough to prove commitment?

A: No. Commitment in remote work is measured by the level of achievement and the quality of outputs, not merely by logging in or being present.

Q: Can I perform personal tasks during working hours as long as I am working from home?

A: No. The designated working hours are reserved for performing job duties only.

Q: Am I allowed to work for another entity during my remote working hours?

A: No. It is not permissible to engage in any other activity during the agreed-upon working hours, except in accordance with legal regulations and with the employer's approval.

Q: Is my employer allowed to monitor me electronically?

A: The employer may implement approved monitoring mechanisms appropriate to the nature of the work, provided they are clear and do not infringe upon the employee's dignity or privacy.

Q: What happens if I do not adhere to working hours or complete assigned tasks?

A: This constitutes a breach of professional obligations and may result in the administrative procedures stipulated in the company's regulations.

Q: Can my contract be terminated due to poor performance in remote work?

A: Performance evaluation rules apply to remote workers just as they do to other employees, and disciplinary action may be taken if negligence is proven, in accordance with the established regulations.

Employer obligations

These are the obligations an employer needs to adhere to, when the employees are working from home: