UAE school bus postponement: What are the options for working parents?

UAE school bus postponement: What are the options for workin...

UAE

Can’t drop your children off to school? Ministry of Education clarifies how schools will adjust

Dubai: Schools across the UAE will return to in-person classes from Monday, April 20. However, school bus services will take longer to resume, as the Ministry of Education works to ensure they meet the highest safety, operational, and regulatory standards across all emirates.

So, what do you do if you are a working parent and cannot drop off or pick up your children from school?

The Ministry took to its social media channels and released a detailed Q&A, addressing some of these concerns and outlining what families can expect during this transition period.

Here are the key questions and answers shared by the Ministry:

Why is in-person learning resuming despite the postponement of school bus operations?

Educational institutions have completed their full readiness for the resumption of in-person learning, including facility preparedness, staff readiness, and implementation of safety procedures. School bus operations, however, require additional operational arrangements carried out in coordination with relevant entities, including transport authorities and municipalities, to ensure service readiness in accordance with the highest safety standards.

Are schools safe for the resumption of in-person learning?

Yes. All educational institutions have completed the necessary readiness and preparation plans, including facility preparedness, training of educational and administrative staff, and updating safety and security procedures, ensuring a safe and reassuring learning environment for students and their families.

How long will the postponement of school bus services last, and how will families be informed of updates?

This measure will be reviewed weekly in coordination with the relevant authorities, and any updates regarding the resumption of school bus services will be announced through the Ministry's official approved channels as soon as they are confirmed.

What should families do if they rely on school buses and cannot arrange alternative transportation?

The Ministry recognises that some families may face transportation challenges. School administrations will review special cases in coordination with parents and provide the highest possible degree of flexibility to help ensure continuity of learning while minimising disruption to students and families.

How will school transport fees be handled during the current temporary bus postponement period?

No school transport fees apply in public schools. For private schools, the arrangements related to school transport fees will be regulated by the relevant local education authorities in accordance with approved regulations.

Does the postponement apply to all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools across the UAE?

Yes, this measure applies to all public and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools across the UAE.

Will schools provide flexibility regarding lateness or attendance difficulties during this period?

Yes. Schools will address transportation-related attendance challenges with flexibility on case-by-case basis, taking into account family circumstances while maintaining the orderly functioning of the educational process.