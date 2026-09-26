UAE social media age rules explained: Under-15s banned, four age verification methods and what changes for 15 and 16-year-olds

UAE

The Ministry of Family Affairs has outlined how platforms will verify users' ages and the additional safeguards being applied to teenagers. Here's what UAE parents need to know

Dubai: The Ministry of Family Affairs clarified that there are four effective, reliable, and privacy-respecting methods for verifying age when creating personal accounts on social media platforms. These include government-issued digital IDs, identity verification, biometric matching, and AI-based estimation.

The Ministry explained that additional protective measures will be implemented for users aged 15 and 16. These measures include providing usage management tools, restricting interaction with unknown users, and tightening controls on high-risk features, such as unrestricted messaging, live streaming, and intensive algorithmic recommendations. This is all part of implementing the Cabinet's decision regarding regulating children's access to social media platforms.

The Ministry revealed a package of measures aimed at helping families provide positive alternatives for children, instead of simply restricting their access to digital content. This will be achieved through awareness materials, guidance, and digital tools that promote the healthy use of technology, along with alternative activities including sports, creative activities, and learning opportunities, as well as safe and age-appropriate digital content.

The Ministry indicated that these measures aim to help children overcome boredom, establish a new daily routine, and enhance their interaction with their surroundings during the transitional phase. It emphasised that these steps are part of broader efforts to support children's well-being and achieve a balance between technology use and their participation in real social, cultural, and developmental experiences.

This is in parallel with the digital platforms' commitment to implementing the prescribed protection measures, while providing the necessary support and guidance to families throughout the implementation of these measures.

The Ministry stated that children under 15 will not be permitted to create personal accounts on the social media platforms covered by the decision. The platforms will disable existing accounts belonging to this age group. Access will remain available to those aged 15 and 16, with enhanced safeguards in place.

The Ministry emphasised that the decision does not aim to restrict children's access to technology, but rather to provide a safer and age-appropriate digital environment that supports their development and well-being. This will reduce their early exposure to the risks of unrestricted social media use, while striking a balance between utilising technology and building relationships, identity, and values ​​in the real world.

The Ministry affirmed that schools will be key partners in this endeavour, integrating digital safety into educational and awareness activities, along with training programs that help children understand safe and responsible internet use. Teachers and caregivers will also be provided with the necessary tools and guidance to foster positive digital habits.

The authorities pointed out that platforms are obligated to implement effective age verification procedures, monitor and disable non-compliant accounts, and take steps to reduce attempts at manipulation. In turn, parents play a supportive role in strengthening safeguards and guiding their children's digital behaviour, as well as helping families provide healthy alternatives that help children cope with boredom or frustration associated with changing their digital habits.

Regarding the possibility of some parents disagreeing with or failing to comply with the measures, the Ministry clarified that the decision was designed to support families, not punish them, as its implementation focuses primarily on online platforms. The framework also encourages families to play an active role in guiding their children's use of digital technologies, based on the principles of shared responsibility, awareness, and support, rather than punitive measures.

Regarding the potential impact of the decision on innovation or the UAE's attractiveness to platforms, the Ministry emphasised that the goal is to provide clarity, not impose restrictions. By setting clear and predictable expectations, the framework allows platforms to continue operating with confidence while adhering to child safety standards. The Ministry affirmed that the UAE will remain a nurturing environment for innovation, ensuring its responsible and sustainable development.