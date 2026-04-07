UAE

Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash emphasises clear stance and brands the Iranian regime as rogue

His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE's diplomatic adviser to His Highness the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirmed that the UAE's clear and explicit stance towards the brazen Iranian aggression has earned broad recognition among Gulf public opinion, adding that we are facing a rogue regime that cannot be trusted, which attacked its neighbours despite their efforts to avoid this war that they did not seek.

In a post on his X account, he wrote: "The UAE's clear and explicit stance towards the brazen Iranian aggression has earned broad recognition among Gulf public opinion. We are facing a rogue regime that cannot be trusted, which attacked its neighbours despite their efforts to avoid this war that they did not seek."

Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash added: "And at this moment, positions are measured by their sincerity and clarity, and by defending our homelands and our peoples and our achievements."