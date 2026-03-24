UAE Strongly Condemns Targeting of Hospital in East Darfur

UAE

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the targeting of a hospital in East Darfur by the Port Sudan Authority, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries and constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the targeting of civilians and civilian institutions, and stressed the need to protect medical facilities, as well as health sector workers, ensuring they are not targeted during conflict.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast position, calling for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the fighting, the facilitation of urgent and unimpeded humanitarian access, and a credible transition process that is civilian-led, inclusive, and fully independent of both warring parties and extremist groups. The Ministry also called on the Security Council to take all necessary measures to ensure the full implementation by the warring parties.

The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Sudanese people and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.