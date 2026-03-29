UAE Strongly Condemns Targeting of Residence of President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

UAE

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attack targeting the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in Duhok Governorate, expressing its concern over this heinous act.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with President Barzani and his family, as well as with the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government during this time.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its unwavering rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.