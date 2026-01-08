UAE Teen Makes History at Antarctica’s Highest Peak; Dedicates Achievement to President & ‘Mother of Nation'

18-year-old Emirati Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi becomes the youngest and first Arab to reach Antarctica's highest peak

Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi has achieved a historic milestone for the Arab world after reaching the summit of Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, on Tuesday, 6th January 2026.

Standing at 4,892 metres, the ascent makes Al Awadhi the youngest and first Arab to reach the summit at the age of 18, marking the third major peak in her ambitious quest to conquer the Seven Summits — the highest mountains on each continent.

Al Awadhi dedicated her unprecedented achievement to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in recognition of their unwavering support for Emirati youth and women, and their continued efforts to empower new generations to realise their ambitions and raise the UAE’s profile on the global stage.

The expedition was sponsored by Palms Sports, a globally recognised sports management and training company based in the UAE, known for its longstanding commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati youth across sporting and life disciplines.

The historic ascent followed a gruelling expedition in one of the world’s harshest natural environments, with Al Awadhi enduring temperatures plunging below minus 40 degrees Celsius, severe weather conditions and powerful winds. The climb demanded exceptional physical and mental preparedness, resilience, self-reliance and endurance.

Speaking about the experience, Al Awadhi said, “Mount Vinson is a huge step up compared to my previous summits. It is far colder and far more isolated, requiring a high level of self-reliance and mental strength. The expedition can last up to three weeks in extreme cold that reaches minus 40 degrees Celsius, surrounded by endless snow. At first, Vinson’s challenges frightened me, but once I stood at the summit and looked out over a sea of ice pierced by sharp peaks cutting through the horizon, I realised the mountain did not make me suffer — it made me much stronger. I know I will return to Antarctica one day; I am completely captivated by the vastness and beauty of this continent.”

Al Awadhi also expressed profound gratitude to the UAE and its wise leadership for fostering an environment that nurtures ambition and supports bold dreams.

“Raising the UAE flag with pride on the world’s highest peaks represents 54 years of a nation built on opportunity and inspiration,” she said. “It is a country I am deeply grateful to have grown up in, and I hope to give back. Without the continuous support the UAE offers its youth, this journey would have been far more difficult.”

She stressed that hoisting the UAE flag atop Antarctica’s highest mountain carries a powerful national message — that Emiratis, with the support of their leadership, are capable of reaching the highest summits and overcoming the toughest challenges, regardless of how extreme the conditions may be.

“Beyond pride, I feel immense gratitude towards my leadership, my country, my sponsors and everyone who supports me — especially my family,” she added. “I am fortunate not only to dream, but to have the support and resources that allow me to turn those dreams into reality. Everyone deserves the right to dream, and everyone deserves the chance to pursue those dreams, no matter how distant or impossible they may seem.”

Currently a university student majoring in Economics, Al Awadhi emphasised the importance of balancing ambition with education and career development.

“It’s not just about summits,” she said. “I want Arab youth — especially young women — to answer the call to climb their own mountains. We are not just the generation of the future; we are the generation of today. So why wait to pursue our ambitions when we can start now and aim for the highest peaks across all fields?”

The expedition also received sponsorship from Dar Al Takaful Finance, one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, which had previously supported Al Awadhi in her successful ascent of Mount Elbrus (5,642 metres), Europe’s highest peak, on 6 July 2025, when she became the youngest Emirati to reach its summit.

Al Awadhi’s ascent of Mount Vinson marks another major step towards achieving the prestigious Explorer’s Grand Slam — a global challenge that involves climbing the Seven Summits and reaching both the North and South Poles — further cementing the UAE’s presence regionally and internationally in adventure sports and high-altitude mountaineering, while positioning her as an inspiring role model for youth and women alike.