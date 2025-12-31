UAE to Ring in 2026 with Record-Breaking Fireworks, Drone Shows

The United Arab Emirates is preparing to welcome the New Year 2026 with an unprecedented celebratory spectacle, featuring exceptional fireworks and light displays stretching from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah.

The events are set to create a global tableau of joy and wonder, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a capital of major celebrations and safe, world-class events.

Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi will host one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country and the region, as the Supreme Organising Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival has finalised preparations for an extraordinary programme combining the longest and largest fireworks displays with the world’s biggest drone shows, alongside heritage and cultural activities featuring country pavilions, sponsors and strategic partners.

The festival will present an unprecedented fireworks display lasting more than an hour, including attempts to set five new Guinness World Records across five time segments starting at 20:00 and culminating at midnight with a continuous main display lasting 62 minutes. The show will use the latest launch and visual synchronisation technologies to cover the Al Wathba sky with a remarkable spectacle.

Festival visitors will also witness a massive drone show featuring 6,500 drones flying simultaneously for 20 minutes, forming nine giant artistic scenes to be showcased globally for the first time, in visual harmony with the countdown and fireworks.

In Dubai, the emirate’s skyline will light up with more than 48 fireworks displays across 40 locations, supervised by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency in cooperation with relevant authorities. The displays will allow residents and visitors to enjoy diverse celebrations at the emirate’s most prominent tourism and entertainment landmarks.

These locations include Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Bluewaters, Al Seef, Dubai Festival City, Hatta, Atlantis The Palm and Marsa Al Arab, among other destinations.

As part of the celebrations, the Dubai Shopping Festival will present the region’s largest narrative aerial drone show at Bluewaters Island and The Beach JBR, featuring brighter and faster drones, innovative formations and fire effects.

Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to amaze the world with its largest-ever display, in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Records title. The show will extend over six kilometres from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra Island.

Lasting 15 minutes, the display will combine advanced fireworks, illuminated drones and laser technologies, involving more than 2,300 drones and culminating in the launch of the largest fireworks shell ever at midnight.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, announced a comprehensive celebratory programme in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The programme includes ten-minute fireworks displays at Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach and Khorfakkan Beach, in addition to six festive destinations, including Al Noor Island and Mleiha National Park.

The events will take place on Wednesday evening, 31st December 2025, starting at 20:00, in free and open settings for the public, as the emirate’s skies light up with joyful displays welcoming the New Year in a spirit of celebration and togetherness.

New Year’s Eve festivities will also extend to Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Qaiwain through international events combining visual splendour, cultural diversity and the highest safety standards.