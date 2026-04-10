UAE

Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE stressed that it is too early to draw the lessons of Iran's brutal aggression

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, stressed that it is too early to draw the lessons of Iran's brutal aggression, however, we continue to consolidate the concept of the state that has enshrined the success of the UAE and its model, adding that with the confidence of those who have triumphed over treacherous aggression, we will read the map of our regional and international relations accurately, and determine who can rely on it, including an economic and financial structure that enhances the solidity of our model.

In a post on his account on the X platform, His Excellency said: "It is too early to draw the lessons of Iran's brutal aggression, however, we continue to consolidate the concept of the state that has enshrined the success of the UAE and its model, and we are working to enhance our ability to preserve and defend this country."

"With the confidence of those who have triumphed over a treacherous aggression, we will carefully read the map of our regional and international relations, and determine who can be counted on, including an economic and financial structure that strengthens the solidity of our model," added Gargash, citing that "a rational review of our national priorities is our path to the future."