UAE to see rain and temperature drop this week, says NCM

UAE

Cumulus clouds expected over western areas with possible fog formation

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rainfall in scattered areas of the UAE from Tuesday to Thursday. File picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai, UAE: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast rainfall in scattered areas of the UAE from Tuesday to Thursday, accompanied by a drop in temperatures.

The NCM said that some western coastal areas may witness the formation of cumulus clouds associated with rainfall.

It also indicated the possibility of fog or light fog forming in scattered areas across the country.