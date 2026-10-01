UAE top court acquits consumer who filmed insect-contaminated product and reported it

UAE

Federal Supreme Court rules that filming a violation to report it is not a crime unless bad faith and intent to harm or defame are proven

According to case records, the consumer used a mobile phone to film the product and sent the footage to the concerned authorities, believing that he was fulfilling his duty to report a violation and protect consumers.

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Supreme Court has acquitted a consumer who was charged with defamation after filming a product containing insects in a supermarket and sending the video to the relevant authorities.

The court ruled that filming violations for the purpose of reporting them does not, in itself, constitute a crime unless bad faith and intent to harm or defame others are established.

According to case records, the consumer used a mobile phone to film the product and sent the footage to the concerned authorities, believing that he was fulfilling his duty to report a violation and protect consumers.

The supermarket management subsequently filed a defamation case against him based on the filming.

The Court of First Instance acquitted the consumer. However, the Court of Appeal later convicted him, fined him Dh3,000, and ordered the confiscation of the mobile phone used to record the video.

The case was then brought before the Federal Supreme Court.

In its ruling, the Federal Supreme Court stressed that merely recording a video is not sufficient to establish the offence.

The court stated that proving the crime requires evidence of bad faith and an intention to offend or damage the reputation of others.

It found that the consumer filmed the product because he believed there was a violation that should be reported to the competent authorities.

The court said it was not proven that the consumer's objective was to defame the supermarket or harm its reputation, which meant the criminal intent required for the offence was absent.

Accordingly, the Federal Supreme Court acquitted the consumer.