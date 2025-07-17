UAE, Turkish Presidents witness exchange of agreements, memoranda of understanding

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, today witnessed the exchange of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Türkiye.

Exchanged during His Highness the UAE President's state visit to Türkiye, the agreements aim to expand cooperation, reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to further advancing bilateral relations across various sectors.

The agreements and memoranda include:

– Agreement on the mutual protection of classified information

– MoU on the establishment of a joint consular committee

– MoU on investment in food and agriculture

– MoU on investment cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry

– MoU on investment in tourism and hospitality

– MoU on investment cooperation in the industrial sector

– MoU on cooperation in polar research

The agreements and memoranda were exchanged during a formal ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

From the UAE side, the agreements were exchanged by:

– His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

– His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment

– His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

– His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State

From the Turkish side, the agreements were exchanged by:

– His Excellency Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defence

– His Excellency Nuh Yılmaz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

– His Excellency Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, President of the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

– His Excellency Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Industry and Technology