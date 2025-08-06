UAE: Unfounded allegations by Port Sudan Authority are baseless PR stunts to justify impeding peace efforts

The United Arab Emirates categorically rejects the false and unfounded allegations made in the statement issued by the Port Sudan Authority, which inaccurately claims the UAE’s involvement in the ongoing civil conflict in Sudan through alleged support for armed groups or factions.

The UAE affirms that these baseless allegations, entirely devoid of evidence, are nothing more than feeble media stunts aimed at diverting attention from the Port Sudan Authority’s direct responsibility for prolonging the civil war that has lasted for over two years and for obstructing all regional and international efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.

International mechanisms have confirmed this, including the ruling by the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which dismissed the legal proceedings brought by the Port Sudan Authority against the UAE, as well as the final report of the Panel of Experts on Sudan, released on April 17, 2025, which presented no findings or evidence against the UAE. These authoritative conclusions confirm that the Authority’s repeated allegations are baseless and lack any legal or factual basis.

The UAE reiterates that the so-called Port Sudan Authority does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan, nor (does )it reflect the will of its honourable people. The UAE calls on the international community to intensify its efforts to support a civilian-led political process that is independent of either warring party’s control.

The UAE emphasises that these claims are merely attempts to derail the peace process and evade the moral, legal, and humanitarian obligations to end the conflict and pave the way for a transitional process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and development.

The UAE reiterates its full commitment to supporting all international and regional efforts aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire, protecting civilians, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of atrocities and violations, regardless of affiliation.

The UAE will continue working alongside partners toward a comprehensive and sustainable solution that ends this devastating war and ensures a secure and stable future for Sudan and its brotherly people.