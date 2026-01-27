3.17 PM Tuesday, 27 January 2026
27 January 2026
UAE Vows to Bar Use of Military Action Against Iran

Published
By WAM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s belief that dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises, underscoring the UAE’s approach of resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

The page was last updated on: 27 January 2026 10:53