UAE weather: Blowing dust, strong winds expected across UAE today

UAE

Fair to partly cloudy skies, with winds reaching up to 40 km/h and rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf

According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), wind speeds are likely to reach up to 40 km/h, particularly during the afternoon, leading to blowing dust and reduced visibility in some areas. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: UAE residents can expect generally fair to partly cloudy conditions today, with light to moderate winds, which are expected to get stronger at times, causing dusty conditions in some parts of the country.

According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), wind speeds are likely to reach up to 40 km/h, particularly during the afternoon, leading to blowing dust and reduced visibility in some areas.

Using face masks if you are out and about or have any respiratory ailments might be advisable.

Meanwhile, sea conditions will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea, according to NCM.

Moderate temperatures expected

The temperatures are still ranging in the 30s currently, as the UAE experiences transitional Spring season. The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning is 12.4°C on Mebreh Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, earlier this morning, while the highest temperature recorded yesterday was 35°C in Um Azimul, in Al Ain.

Tomorrow, UAE residents can expect a more humid morning, with probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

The weather will also be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a probability of light rainfall over some coastal areas and islands.