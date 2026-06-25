UAE weather: Chances of rain, dusty winds and rough seas forecast today

UAE

Convective clouds could bring rainfall by afternoon in certain areas, while dust and sand may affect visibility in Dubai, Abu Dhabi.

If you’re based in Fujairah, you can expect light showers today, by the afternoon. However, the rest of the UAE will see fair weather and clear skies. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: The UAE is settling into summer, with another warm day today and temperatures in the low-40s in inland areas. However, residents in eastern regions could see some respite, with the likelihood of rainfall by the afternoon.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the weather to be fair to partly cloudy today, with the probability of some convective cloud formation and associated rainfall over eastern and southern areas of the country. If you’re based in Fujairah, you can expect light showers today, by the afternoon.

Temperatures in the low-40s

Around the UAE, temperatures are holding steady in the low-40s. Abu Dhabi will see a high of 40°C and Dubai, a peak of 39°C. Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah will see higher temperatures of 42°C, while Al Ain will experience the warmest weather today, at 46°C.

Coastal areas will record temperatures between 35°C and 41°C, while internal areas could see a higher range, between 43°C and 47°C. Mountainous regions are expected to remain the coolest today, with a range of 31°C to 38°C.

Dust alert

In both coastal and internal areas, the NCM expects stronger winds today. Southeasterly winds will transform into northwesterly winds, and pick up speed from an average of 10 to 25km/h, to 40km/h.

This means, if you are in desert areas, or exposed sandy areas within the city, you may face blowing dust. The NCM urges motorists to drive cautiously in such situations, as it may reduce horizontal visibility. The authority also advises limiting exposure to dust when walking outdoors, and keeping doors and windows closed so that atmospheric dust particles do not enter your home.

Rough seas expected in the west

Because of stronger winds, stay cautious when visiting the beach today. The NCM forecasts the following sea conditions:

Arabian Gulf: Slight to moderate sea conditions will become rough at times, especially along the western coast, impacting Dubai and Abu Dhabi beach-goers. You can expect wave heights of two to four feet on-shore, and up to six feet off-shore, which is why it’s best to avoid nighttime beach activities today.

Sea of Oman: Slight to moderate sea conditions will see average wave heights of two to four feet along the eastern coast of the UAE.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 39°C 32°C

Abu Dhabi 40°C 33°C

Al Ain 46°C 33°C

Sharjah 42°C 29°C

Ajman 38°C 31°C

Fujairah 35°C 32°C

Ras Al Khaimah 42°C 32°C

Umm Al Quwain 41°C 28°C

Liwa 44°C 25°C