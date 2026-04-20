UAE weather: Dust, cooler temperatures and rain expected

UAE

Met office says overcast skies forecast for the next three days, with strong winds

According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), unstable weather conditions will lead to stronger winds, dusty conditions, and chance of slight rain over the next few days. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai: From clear skies, to cloudy conditions, to dust storms and rain – the next few days are expected to bring in changing weather for UAE residents, according to the forecast from the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A shift in weather conditions is expected across the UAE from today, all the way up to Wednesday, with calmer skies giving way to dust, stronger winds and a chance of rain in parts of the country.

Calm start to the week

Today (Monday, April 20), residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions during the day, but the night will bring with it more cloudy skies, especially over the coastal areas and islands.

According to the NCM, winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times (10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h). So, if you are planning to visit the beach tonight, you can expect, cloudy, breezier weather.

Tomorrow, however, the NCM has forecast a switch to dusty, cooler conditions, with possibility of light rain over some coastal areas and islands.

Temperatures are expected to drop along the coasts, especially in the Western parts of the country. Winds, too, are expected to get stronger at times, blowing from 15–30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h, raising dust and sand across open areas.

The sea will become rough westward at times in the Arabian Gulf.

Mid-week weather shift

On Wednesday, the weather will continue to remain unsettled, with continued dust, higher chances of rain and a drop in temperature.

Wednesday will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies and dusty conditions, as well as a chance of rainfall over some areas, particularly in the western and eastern regions.

The windy conditions will also persist, continuing to blow dust and sand over land.

Sea conditions also worsen slightly, becoming moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.

So, if you’re driving this week, expect dusty conditions reducing visibility, especially on highways.