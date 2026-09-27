UAE weather: Foggy mornings ahead as temperatures reach 46°C

UAE

NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy skies, humid conditions and the possibility of fog or mist across parts of the country this week

The weather bulletin said conditions will be humid at night and on Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Winds will be light to moderate. File picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE on Sunday, September 27, with clouds expected to appear eastward and become convective by the afternoon.

The weather bulletin said conditions will be humid at night and on Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Winds will be light to moderate.

Temperatures are expected to range between:

36°C to 41°C in coastal and island areas

41°C to 46°C in internal areas

29°C to 35°C in mountainous regions

The NCM said southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.

Four-day outlook

According to the forecast, similar weather conditions are expected from September 28 to October 1, with fair to partly cloudy skies and clouds developing eastward during the afternoons.

Humidity levels are expected to increase during the night and early morning hours, with a possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.

Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h.

Sea conditions are forecast to be:

Slight in the Arabian Gulf throughout the period.

Slight in the Oman Sea on Monday and Tuesday.

Slight to moderate in the Oman Sea on Wednesday, with the possibility of becoming rough at times.

Moderate to slight in the Oman Sea on Thursday.