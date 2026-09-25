UAE

Mist is expected to form over Dubai and Abu Dhabi by tonight as humidity rises, but calm seas and cooler mountain climates give UAE residents plenty of outdoor options this weekend

The temperatures are dropping to the high-20s and low-30s in UAE’s mountainous regions today. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Looking for a place to cool off, this weekend? The temperatures are dropping to the high-20s and low-30s in UAE’s mountainous regions today – elsewhere, the mercury is holding steady in the low-40s.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy at times, as temperatures remain above 40°C, on average, across the UAE. Humidity is set to increase by night, as we head into the weekend, bringing a high possibility of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, like Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Temperatures in the low-40s

Temperatures are in low-40s across the UAE today, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 37°C to 42°C.

However, if you’re looking for some respite from the heat, head to mountainous regions of the country, such as Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah. The NCM forecasts a maximum temperature range of 29°C to 35°C in such locales.

Here is the temperature breakdown across the emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah will reach 41°C today, while Sharjah will peak at 40°C. Ajman and Umm Al Quwain will see 39°C and 38°C temperatures, respectively, while Fujairah will experience 35°C weather.

Moderate sea conditions

The NCM forecasts light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, and reaching speeds of up to 30km/h along the coast.

The sea is forecast to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, which means you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Weekend outlook

You can expect similar conditions extending into the weekend, with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low-40s, and building humidity in the nighttime and during the early morning hours. However, with calm seas along both eastern and western coasts, and dipping temperatures in mountain regions, you have plenty of outdoor activities to choose from, in order to take a break from the lingering summer heat.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 41°C 29°C

Abu Dhabi 41°C 28°C

Al Ain 43°C 29°C

Sharjah 40°C 27°C

Ajman 39°C 28°C

Fujairah 35°C 30°C

Ras Al Khaimah 41°C 25°C

Umm Al Quwain 38°C 25°C

Liwa 44°C 27°C