UAE weather forecast: Beat the heat in Dubai, head to the beach for a swim in 27°C weather

UAE

Humidity reaching 95% in Dubai and Abu Dhabi brings fog overnight, but with calm seas, and temperatures in the high-20s after dark, evening swims may be the best way to cool off this weekend

Conditions are ideal for an evening swim this weekend, once the mercury slides down to the high-20s after sunset. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: If you’re feeling clammy because of building humidity today, enjoy an evening swim. Conditions are ideal, as the sea is expected to be calm, with temperatures dropping by nighttime to the high-20s across the UAE.

Humidity on the rise

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be fair and partly cloudy at times today.

However, humidity is set to increase by the evening and on Sunday morning – it is expected to rise to 95% in regions like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This means there is a high chance of fog or mist formation in urban and coastal areas. Drive carefully if you’re heading out early in the morning, or returning late at night, because foggy conditions may cause a drop in visibility.

Temperatures in the low-40s

Daytime temperatures are in low-40s across the UAE today, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 37°C to 42°C.

Four emirates – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman will reach 42°C today, while Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain will peak at 43°C. Fujairah will remain cooler at 36°C.

Calm sea conditions

The NCM forecasts light to moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 30km/h along the coast.

As relative humidity (RH) in urban areas, such as Dubai and Sharjah, reaches a near-saturated level of 95%, you might feel like diving into the cool sea, while driving by the beach. Don’t hold back – both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are forecast to have slight conditions all weekend long, according to the NCM, which means you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore. Conditions are ideal for an evening swim this weekend, once the mercury slides down to the high-20s after sunset.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 42°C 27°C

Abu Dhabi 42°C 27°C

Al Ain 43°C 27°C

Sharjah 42°C 26°C

Ajman 42°C 25°C

Fujairah 36°C 30°C

Ras Al Khaimah 43°C 24°C

Umm Al Quwain 43°C 24°C

Liwa 44°C 27°C