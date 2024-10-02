UAE Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Cooler Temperatures, and Rising Winds from October 2 to 6

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has released its weather forecast for the coming days, highlighting fluctuating conditions from Wednesday, October 2, to Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Wednesday, October 2: Expect fair to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of convective cloud formation in the eastern and southern regions, which may bring localized rainfall. Winds will shift from light southeasterly to moderate northwesterly, freshening during the day with speeds reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Thursday, October 3: Humidity levels will rise in coastal areas, with fair to partly cloudy conditions prevailing. Clouds may gather in the east and south, potentially becoming convective. Winds will range from southeasterly to northwesterly, freshening at intervals, with speeds reaching 35 km/h. Expect slight to moderate seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Friday, October 4: Fog or mist may form in coastal and inland areas during the morning, followed by fair to partly cloudy skies, particularly in western regions where temperatures are expected to drop. Winds will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly, with gusts causing blowing dust in the west, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will turn rough by noon, while the Oman Sea remains slight.

Saturday, October 5: Humid conditions may lead to fog or mist in inland areas early in the day. The weather will remain fair to partly cloudy, with cooler temperatures continuing. Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds will cause blowing dust, reaching speeds of 40 km/h. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Sunday, October 6: The forecast predicts fair to partly cloudy skies, with convective clouds likely forming in the eastern and northern regions. Winds will be moderate, shifting between northwesterly and southeasterly, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will experience moderate to slight sea conditions.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and heed official warnings regarding changing weather patterns.

