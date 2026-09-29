UAE weather forecast: Cooler, drier high-30s temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, as humidity drops to 80%

UAE

Dubai peaks at 38°C and Abu Dhabi at 39°C today as moisture levels ease across the country, though the NCM warns of mist forming over coastal and inland areas tonight

Dubai: Are you feeling more comfortable outdoors today? You’re not imagining it.

It’s likely because relative humidity (RH) – the amount of moisture the air can hold – is dipping to 80% across major cities, and temperatures are sliding down to the high-30s.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair weather in general today, with partly cloudy skies, and a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by the afternoon. This means areas like Fujairah and Kalba may see scattered rainfall.

Less humidity, lower temperatures

Although humidity has reduced overall, it’s expected to build up by nighttime and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation, according to the NCM.

Daytime temperatures are in the mid- to high-30s across the UAE today, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 36°C to 41°C.

Abu Dhabi will reach 39°C today, while Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah will peak at 38°C. Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah will reach a high of 37°C.

Calm sea conditions

The NCM forecasts light to moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 30km/h along the coast and in internal areas.

Here are the sea conditions expected today, according to the NCM:

Arabian Gulf: Slight conditions, which means gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Sea of Oman: Slight to moderate conditions, with waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to four feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 38°C 29°C

Abu Dhabi 39°C 29°C

Al Ain 42°C 27°C

Sharjah 37°C 29°C

Ajman 37°C 29°C

Fujairah 37°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 38°C 27°C

Umm Al Quwain 37°C 28°C

Liwa 44°C 26°C