UAE weather forecast: Cooler high-30s temperatures and easing humidity, with fog overnight in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE

Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi see humidity fall to 85% as daytime temperatures dip to the high-30s, but the NCM warns of fog overnight and possible scattered rain in Fujairah

Dubai: Good news – winter is coming! The mercury is dipping to the high-30s today across major cities in the UAE, and humidity, while still high, is also seeing a slight decline across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair weather today, with partly cloudy skies. The eastern region of the country may see scattered rain due to the appearance of convective clouds by this afternoon.

Slight fall in humidity

Relative humidity (RH) across major cities, like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, is decreasing to a peak of 85% today, after an average of 95% last week.

The authorities still expect humidity to build up by nighttime, and on Tuesday morning, over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation. This means Abu Dhabi and Dubai may experience fog cover, so drive carefully in such conditions, as there may be a drop in visibility.

Temperatures in the high-30s

Daytime temperatures are in high-30s across the UAE today, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 36°C to 41°C.

Abu Dhabi will reach 41°C today, while Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will peak at 39°C. Umm Al Quwain will reach a high of 38°C, while Sharjah and Ajman will see 37°C temperatures.

Calm sea conditions

The NCM forecasts light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 30km/h along the coast and in internal areas.

Both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are expected to experience slight conditions all week long, according to the NCM, which means you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 39°C 27°C

Abu Dhabi 41°C 28°C

Al Ain 43°C 27°C

Sharjah 37°C 27°C

Ajman 37°C 28°C

Fujairah 39°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 39°C 26°C

Umm Al Quwain 38°C 27°C

Liwa 44°C 26°C