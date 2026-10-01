UAE weather forecast: Dust, fog overnight, rough seas and possible rain in Fujairah – a lot is happening today

UAE

Winds of up to 40km/h are expected to stir dust across the country today, while humidity builds toward Thursday morning fog in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The NCM expects humidity to build up tonight and tomorrow morning, with a probability of mist formation in western regions, like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Roll up your car windows, and keep doors closed – protect yourself from blowing dust today, as stronger winds are expected to stir up dust across the UAE.

Today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects fair to partly cloudy weather, with a chance of convective clouds appearing eastward by the afternoon, and potentially bringing rainfall to regions like Fujairah and Kalba.

Blowing dust alert

The NCM also forecasts light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 35km/h in coastal regions and 40km/h in internal areas.

This means you can expect gusts stirring up dust, especially in open urban areas, or in desert areas. The NCM advises protecting yourself by limiting exposure, and keeping windows and doors closed so dust doesn’t enter your home or vehicles.

Humidity and temperatures

Humidity is increasing slightly today across major cities. The NCM expects it to build up tonight and tomorrow morning, with a probability of mist formation in western regions, like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Daytime temperatures are holding steady in the low-40s across the UAE, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 34°C to 39°C.

Dubai and Sharjah will see 42°C temperatures while Ajman and Umm Al Quwain will reach 41°C. Ras Al Khaimah will peak at 40°C, while Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will be slightly cooler, at 38°C and 35°C respectively.

Rough sea conditions in the east

Here are the sea conditions expected today, according to the NCM:

Arabian Gulf: Slight to moderate conditions, with waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to four feet off-shore.

Sea of Oman: Slight to moderate conditions, becoming rough at times, with waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to six feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 42°C 30°C

Abu Dhabi 38°C 29°C

Al Ain 42°C 29°C

Sharjah 42°C 26°C

Ajman 41°C 27°C

Fujairah 35°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 40°C 25°C

Umm Al Quwain 41°C 27°C

Liwa 43°C 27°C