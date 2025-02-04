UAE Weather Forecast: Fog, Rising Temperatures, and Light Rain Expected This Week

The UAE National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued the weather forecast for the period from Tuesday, February 4 to Saturday, February 8, 2025, highlighting varying weather conditions across the country, including fog formation, temperature fluctuations, and a chance of light rain.

Tuesday, February 4:

The day will begin with humid conditions over internal areas, increasing the probability of fog or mist formation in the morning. The weather will remain fair to partly cloudy at times. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Wednesday, February 5:

Humidity will persist in the morning over internal and coastal areas, with a continued chance of fog or mist. The day will be fair to partly cloudy with a gradual increase in temperatures. Winds will shift to southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, at 10–25 km/h, reaching 30 km/h. The sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Thursday, February 6:

Expect humid mornings along some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation. The weather will stay fair to partly cloudy at times. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Friday, February 7:

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times. By night, cloud cover will increase over coastal, northern areas, and islands. Winds will be southeasterly, turning northwesterly, light to moderate, freshening at times with speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will become rough westward by afternoon, while the Oman Sea remains slight.

Saturday, February 8:

Morning humidity will continue over internal and coastal areas, with a chance of fog or mist. The weather will turn partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall over northern and eastern areas, accompanied by a drop in temperatures. Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, freshening at times, with speeds of 15–30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be rough to moderate, and the Oman Sea will remain slight.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions, particularly regarding fog and rough sea warnings, and to exercise caution while commuting.

