UAE Weather Forecast: Gradual Rise in Temperatures Expected Tomorrow

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:07 05:29 12:18 15:42 19:01 20:24
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that weather conditions in the UAE tomorrow (Monday) will be generally clear, with a gradual increase in temperatures. The night and early Tuesday morning are expected to be humid, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate, ranging in direction from northwesterly to southeasterly, with speeds between 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h.
Sea Conditions:
Arabian Gulf: Light waves
High tide: 19:02 and 04:19
Low tide: 11:29 and 22:02
Sea of Oman: Light waves
High tide: 14:33 and 01:36
Low tide: 20:52
|City
|High (°C)
|Low (°C)
|Max Humidity (%)
|Min Humidity (%)
|Abu Dhabi
|37
|25
|80
|30
|Dubai
|36
|26
|90
|35
|Sharjah
|36
|26
|90
|25
|Ajman
|33
|27
|85
|35
|Umm Al Quwain
|34
|25
|90
|35
|Ras Al Khaimah
|38
|28
|85
|30
|Fujairah
|35
|31
|80
|40
|Al Ain
|44
|26
|60
|15
|Liwa
|43
|25
|40
|10
|Al Ruwais
|36
|23
|70
|40
|Al Sila
|38
|24
|70
|30
|Delma
|34
|28
|75
|50
|Greater/Lesser Tunb
|33
|27
|85
|75
|Abu Musa
|33
|27
|85
|75
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.