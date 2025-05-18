8.23 PM Sunday, 18 May 2025
18 May 2025
UAE Weather Forecast: Gradual Rise in Temperatures Expected Tomorrow

Published
By WAM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that weather conditions in the UAE tomorrow (Monday) will be generally clear, with a gradual increase in temperatures. The night and early Tuesday morning are expected to be humid, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, ranging in direction from northwesterly to southeasterly, with speeds between 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h.

Sea Conditions:
Arabian Gulf: Light waves

High tide: 19:02 and 04:19

Low tide: 11:29 and 22:02

Sea of Oman: Light waves

High tide: 14:33 and 01:36

Low tide: 20:52

Tomorrow's Forecasted Temperatures and Humidity Levels Across the UAE:

City High (°C) Low (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%)
Abu Dhabi 37 25 80 30
Dubai 36 26 90 35
Sharjah 36 26 90 25
Ajman 33 27 85 35
Umm Al Quwain 34 25 90 35
Ras Al Khaimah 38 28 85 30
Fujairah 35 31 80 40
Al Ain 44 26 60 15
Liwa 43 25 40 10
Al Ruwais 36 23 70 40
Al Sila 38 24 70 30
Delma 34 28 75 50
Greater/Lesser Tunb 33 27 85 75
Abu Musa 33 27 85 75

 

 

