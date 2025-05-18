UAE Weather Forecast: Gradual Rise in Temperatures Expected Tomorrow

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that weather conditions in the UAE tomorrow (Monday) will be generally clear, with a gradual increase in temperatures. The night and early Tuesday morning are expected to be humid, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.

Winds will be light to moderate, ranging in direction from northwesterly to southeasterly, with speeds between 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h.

Sea Conditions:

Arabian Gulf: Light waves

High tide: 19:02 and 04:19

Low tide: 11:29 and 22:02

Sea of Oman: Light waves

High tide: 14:33 and 01:36

Low tide: 20:52

Tomorrow's Forecasted Temperatures and Humidity Levels Across the UAE:

City High (°C) Low (°C) Max Humidity (%) Min Humidity (%) Abu Dhabi 37 25 80 30 Dubai 36 26 90 35 Sharjah 36 26 90 25 Ajman 33 27 85 35 Umm Al Quwain 34 25 90 35 Ras Al Khaimah 38 28 85 30 Fujairah 35 31 80 40 Al Ain 44 26 60 15 Liwa 43 25 40 10 Al Ruwais 36 23 70 40 Al Sila 38 24 70 30 Delma 34 28 75 50 Greater/Lesser Tunb 33 27 85 75 Abu Musa 33 27 85 75

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.