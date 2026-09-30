UAE weather forecast: Low-40s temperatures and morning fog, but watch out for rough seas and possible rain in Fujairah

UAE

The NCM warns of reduced visibility in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from tonight, convective clouds bringing possible showers eastward, and waves reaching six feet off Fujairah's coast

Daytime temperatures are dipping to the low-40s across the UAE, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 34°C to 39°C. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Avoid the beach today, if you’re in Fujairah or other parts of the eastern coast – the seas are going to be rougher than usual, with six-feet-tall waves rising off-shore.

Today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects humidity to build up by nighttime, and into Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, so cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi can expect fog overnight and early tomorrow. Drive carefully if you’re out and about, as the NCM cautions that visibility may drop in such misty conditions.

Low-40s temperatures around UAE

In general, the NCM forecasts fair weather with partly cloudy skies today, and the possibility of convective cloud formation eastward by the afternoon, which could bring rain to regions like Fujairah.

Daytime temperatures are dipping to the low-40s across the UAE, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 34°C to 39°C.

Ras Al Khaimah will see 43°C temperature while Sharjah will reach 42°C. Dubai and Umm Al Quwain will peak at 40°C today, while Abu Dhabi will experience 39°C weather. Ajman and Fujairah will see temperatures of 38°C and 36°C respectively.

Rough sea conditions in the east

The NCM forecasts light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, reaching speeds of up to 35km/h along the coast and in internal areas.

Here are the sea conditions expected today, according to the NCM:

Arabian Gulf: Slight conditions, which means gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Sea of Oman: Slight to moderate conditions, becoming rough at times, with waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to six feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 40°C 20°C

Abu Dhabi 39°C 28°C

Al Ain 42°C 29°C

Sharjah 42°C 25°C

Ajman 38°C 30°C

Fujairah 36°C 30°C

Ras Al Khaimah 43°C 24°C

Umm Al Quwain 40°C 25°C

Liwa 42°C 28°C