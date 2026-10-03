UAE weather forecast: Most emirates below 40°C, fog this weekend and summer slowly losing its grip

UAE

Only Abu Dhabi touches 40°C today as six emirates dip below that threshold. Calm seas, light winds and foggy mornings ahead signal a gradual end to the UAE's summer

Today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair weather in general, turning partly cloudy at times in eastern and southern parts of the country. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Six out of seven emirates are seeing the mercury drop below 40°C today, as temperatures ease around the UAE. Is summer heat finally receding?

Today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair weather in general, turning partly cloudy at times in eastern and southern parts of the country.

The NCM forecasts a slight decrease in temperatures across the emirates but cautions a build-up in humidity by nighttime and on Sunday morning over some coastal areas. This means there is a good chance of mist formation, this weekend, over cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Humidity and temperatures

Along with the decline in temperatures, relative humidity (RH), is holding steady, reaching a maximum of 75% in Dubai and 80% in Abu Dhabi.

The NCM forecasts coastal and island regions to experience a maximum temperature range of 36°C to 41°C.

Abu Dhabi will reach the 40°C threshold today, while the rest of the emirates are peaking in the high-30s. Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah will reach 39°C, while Umm Al Quwain will see a high of 38°C. Fujairah will experience relatively cooler temperatures, at 35°C.

Calm seas ahead

Both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are forecast to experience slight sea conditions, meaning you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Weekend outlook

The weekend will see similar conditions, according to NCM – foggy early mornings and nights, calm seas, light winds, and temperate weather – marking a gradual end to hot summer days.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 39°C 30°C

Abu Dhabi 40°C 29°C

Al Ain 38°C 28°C

Sharjah 39°C 29°C

Ajman 39°C 29°C

Fujairah 35°C 30°C

Ras Al Khaimah 39°C 29°C

Umm Al Quwain 38°C 28°C

Liwa 40°C 30°C