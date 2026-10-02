UAE

UAE weather outlook for October: rainfall forecast slightly above average, temperatures expected to exceed the 29.7°C norm, with high humidity, possible fog, dust and shifting winds

The National Center of Meteorology expects rainfall across the UAE this October to be slightly above average. The average rainfall in the country during the month is 5.2mm.

The centre said temperatures are also expected to be above average, with the country's average temperature in October standing at 29.7°C.

Humidity levels remain high during the month, with maximum relative humidity reaching 78%.

The highest temperature recorded in the UAE during October was 46.3°C in Mazir’ah in 2017, while the lowest was 6.4°C in Ruknah in 2020.

The highest frequency of fog in recent years was recorded in 2017, with 22 days of fog and five days of light fog.

The highest rainfall recorded during October was 139mm in Al Shuwaib in 2016. Abu Dhabi Airport recorded the highest frequency of dust, with six occurrences in 2001.

Southeasterly winds are expected to prevail towards the end of the night and during the morning, becoming northwesterly in the afternoon and evening due to the land-sea breeze cycle.

At times, the country may experience active southerly winds, particularly during the morning, which could stir up dust. Northwesterly winds may also become active at times. The highest wind speed recorded during October was 117.4km/h in Qarnain in 2012.