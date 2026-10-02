UAE weather forecast: Rough seas in the morning, calmer by afternoon, with humidity finally dropping in Dubai, Sharjah

UAE

Relative humidity drops to 75% in Dubai today after days of near-saturation, while rough Arabian Gulf seas settle to calmer conditions by afternoon

While the morning forecast involves rough off-shore activity in the Arabian Gulf, you will be able to enjoy calmer seas by late afternoon. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Avoid the beach this morning, as waves are reaching six feet high off the coast of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). However, you will be able to enjoy calmer seas by late afternoon.

Today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects partly cloudy to cloudy skies, and forecasts the possibility of light rainfall in eastern and southern regions of the country.

Blowing dust alert

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are reaching speeds of up to 40km/h along the coast. You can expect winds to kick up dust in exposed urban areas, such as around Dubai and Sharjah, as well as in desert regions.

In such situations, the NCM advises protecting yourself by limiting exposure, and keeping windows and doors closed so that dust doesn’t enter your home or vehicles.

Humidity and temperatures

After days of high relative humidity (RH), it is declining slightly today, reaching a maximum of 75% in Dubai and 80% in Sharjah. The weather is expected to feel drier, and less clammy because of less moisture content in the atmosphere.

Daytime temperatures are holding steady in the low-40s across the UAE, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 34°C to 39°C.

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see 40°C temperatures while Dubai and Ajman will reach 39°C. Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah will peak at 38°C, while Fujairah will be slightly cooler, at 34°C.

Rough seas along Dubai coast

Here are the sea conditions expected today, according to the NCM:

Arabian Gulf: Rough conditions in the morning, becoming moderate to slight by the afternoon, with waves reaching heights of up to six feet off-shore, and later settling to two to three feet. Waves on-shore will range in height between two to three feet.

Sea of Oman: Slight conditions, with gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 39°C 29°C

Abu Dhabi 40°C 30°C

Al Ain 40°C 32°C

Sharjah 40°C 29°C

Ajman 39°C 28°C

Fujairah 34°C 30°C

Ras Al Khaimah 38°C 29°C

Umm Al Quwain 38°C 29°C

Liwa 40°C 30°C