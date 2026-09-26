UAE

UAE weather forecast for Sunday: clear to partly cloudy skies, possible afternoon cumulonimbus in eastern areas, humid nights with chance of fog

The National Center of Meteorology forecasts clear to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, with clouds developing over eastern areas that may become cumulonimbus by the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected at night and on Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with a chance of fog or light fog formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at speeds of 10 to 20km/h, reaching up to 30km/h.

In the Arabian Gulf, seas will be slight. The first high tide will be at 1:41pm, followed by a second high tide at 1:37am. The first low tide will be at 7:29pm, with the second at 7:39am.

In the Sea of Oman, seas will also be slight. The first high tide will be at 9:37am and the second at 10:39pm. The first low tide will be at 4:05pm, followed by the second at 4:16am.