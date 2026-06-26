UAE weather: Heat continues as humidity rises, with fog possible overnight in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi

UAE

The NCM forecasts temperatures reaching 44°C, with humidity increasing overnight across the country.

Like yesterday, temperatures are in the low-40s around the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Don’t leave your sunscreen at home! Residents across the UAE can expect hot and humid conditions today, with a probability of mist and fog overnight, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather is forecast to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing along the eastern coast. The NCM expects it to be a warm day, in general, especially in inland areas, which will see the highest peaks.

Temperatures in the low-40s

Like yesterday, temperatures are in the low-40s around the UAE. Dubai and Sharjah will see a high of 40°C and Abu Dhabi will be slightly warmer at 42°C. Liwa will be the warmest place in the country today, peaking at 44°C.

Coastal areas will record temperatures between 36°C and 40°C, while internal areas could see a higher range, between 41°C and 45°C. Mountainous regions are expected to remain the coolest today, with a range of 34°C to 38°C.

Reduced visibility from fog

The NCM forecasts humidity to increase overnight and into Saturday morning, with the possibility of mist and fog formation in some coastal and internal regions. If you’re out driving early in the morning, be cautious, as the NCM cautions reduced horizontal visibility in such conditions.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting from the southwesterly to northwesterly direction, and reaching speeds of up to 35km/h.

Rough seas expected in the west

Beachgoers should exercise caution and take note of sea conditions. The NCM warns that the sea may turn rough, especially in the western coast of the country, affecting places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Arabian Gulf: Rough conditions by morning, becoming calmer and turning from moderate to slight in the evening. You can expect wave heights of two to four feet on-shore, and up to six feet off-shore, which is why it’s best to avoid daytime beach activities and visit the area in the night, instead.

Sea of Oman: Slight to moderate sea conditions will see average wave heights of two to four feet along the eastern coast of the UAE.

Weekend outlook

The weekend is expected to mirror today’s weather, according to the NCM. Expect temperatures in the low- to mid-40s, with humid nights, and the possibility of mist in the early mornings. The seas are forecast to be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman, which means calm seas – the perfect conditions to head to the beach for evening activities.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 40°C 31°C

Abu Dhabi 42°C 29°C

Al Ain 42°C 30°C

Sharjah 40°C 29°C

Ajman 39°C 29°C

Fujairah 35°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 43°C 28°C

Umm Al Quwain 37°C 26°C

Liwa 44°C 25°C