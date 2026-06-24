UAE weather: Rain expected in these areas as temperatures hit 46°C

UAE

The NCM forecasts partly cloudy skies with possible rain over eastern and internal areas, while temperatures remain high across Dubai, Abu Dhabi.

Due to a forecast of rain, Fujairah will enjoy the lowest peak temperature today, of 38°C. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Although temperatures are holding firm in the mid-40s today, those in the eastern regions of the UAE, such as Fujairah, can enjoy some good news: rain is on the way!

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy today, with a chance of some convective cloud formation and associated rainfall over eastern areas of the country. The rain may also extend to some internal areas by afternoon today.

Temperatures in the mid-40s

Despite rain in some parts of the country, temperatures are forecast to remain high, in the mid-40s in most cities. Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see a high of 44°C, while Dubai will peak at 45°C. The mercury is going to hit 46°C in both Al Ain and Liwa today. Due to the rain, Fujairah will enjoy the lowest peak temperature today, of 38°C.

Coastal areas will record temperatures between 37°C and 43°C, while internal areas could see a higher range, between 44°C and 48°C.

Dust alert

Moving from eastern regions to the western coast, you can expect light to moderate southeasterly winds transforming into northwesterly winds, and picking up speed from an average of 10 to 25km/h, reaching up to 40km/h.

Because of the increase in wind speed, the NCM cautions residents about blowing dust in open and exposed areas, which may cause poor visibility on roads. Dr Mohamed Alebri, director of the department of meteorology at NCM, previously advised motorists to remain alert in such conditions, and to drive carefully.

Relatively calm seas

However, if you’re heading to the beach today, the Arabian Gulf is expected to be calmer and more stable than the Sea of Oman.

The Arabian Gulf will see slight sea conditions, according to the NCM, with wave heights of two to three feet, while the Sea of Oman will see slight to moderate sea conditions, and wave heights increasing to four feet.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 45°C 28°C

Abu Dhabi 44°C 30°C

Al Ain 46°C 32°C

Sharjah 44°C 29°C

Ajman 43°C 31°C

Fujairah 38°C 32°C

Ras Al Khaimah 43°C 29°C

Umm Al Quwain 44°C 29°C

Liwa 46°C 25°C