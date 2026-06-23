UAE weather: Temperatures climb to 46°C but some areas could see rain

UAE

The country will see hot conditions, partly cloudy skies and rising humidity overnight, with possible rain in some eastern areas.

Coastal areas of the UAE will record temperatures between 37°C and 43°C today. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Summer heat continues to intensify across the UAE, with temperatures climbing to 46°C in some internal areas today. But there’s good news for Fujairah residents: Some eastern parts of the country could see clouds, and possible rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

High heat

Temperatures are holding steady in the low-40s in most parts of the country today. Coastal areas will record temperatures between 37°C and 43°C, while internal areas could see a higher range, between 44°C and 48°C.

In urban areas, you can expect intense heat today. Abu Dhabi will peak at 43°C, while Dubai and Sharjah will see highs of 42°C. It’s going to hit 45°C in Ras Al Khaimah, and both Al Ain and Liwa are expected to see the highest temperatures in the UAE today, of 46°C.

Chance of rain and mist

While the western areas of the country will remain dry, the NCM forecasts a chance of some convective cloud formation associated with rainfall by the afternoon, in the eastern regions of the UAE, like Fujairah.

Humidity is also on the rise today, across the UAE, increasing to 85% in coastal areas and 80% in internal regions. The NCM advises caution for motorists driving early in the morning, as there is a probability of fog or mist formation, which may lead to reduced horizontal visibility on the roads.

Calm seas but blowing dust

Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds will reach 35km/h in coastal regions, and up to 40km/h in internal areas. In such situations, the NCM advises residents to watch out for blowing dust in open or exposed areas.

The Arabian Gulf is expected to be calm, with wave heights of two to three feet, while the Sea of Oman will see slight to moderate sea conditions, and wave heights increasing to four feet.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 42°C 31°C

Abu Dhabi 43°C 31°C

Al Ain 46°C 30°C

Sharjah 42°C 28°C

Ajman 40°C 32°C

Fujairah 38°C 31°C

Ras Al Khaimah 45°C 27°C

Umm Al Quwain 42°C 26°C

Liwa 46°C 28°C