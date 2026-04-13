UAE weather this week: Intermittent spring rain, strong winds early on, slight warming by the weekend

UAE

Rainy forecast for the western region of the country

Dubai: The UAE is set for another mixed weather week, with intermittent rain in Western parts of the country, and strong winds and rough seas early on, before conditions gradually settle and temperatures edge up towards the weekend.

According to Dr Ahmed Habib, meteorologist at the National Centre of Meteorology, the cloud cover seen over the past few days is now slowly shifting eastward. However, the country will continue to see fresh cloud formations moving in from the west, keeping skies partly cloudy to cloudy at times through the start of the week — particularly over western areas.

“There is a chance of light rain in the Al Dhafra region, but it will mostly be intermittent rain,” he told Emirates 24/7.

At the same time, north-westerly winds — known locally as Shamal winds — will pick up, especially over the sea.

“These winds will be fresh to strong at times, reaching speeds of 45 to 55 km/h,” Dr Habib explained, adding that this will make sea conditions rough to very rough through to Friday morning.

On land, these gusty conditions may also lead to blowing dust at times, especially midweek.

From Friday onwards, winds are expected to ease gradually, bringing calmer seas — moderate in the Arabian Gulf and lighter in the Oman Sea — along with a slight rise in temperatures.

Will it get warmer?

For the first half of the week, daytime highs will remain relatively steady, ranging between 29°C to 33°C in internal areas and 27°C to around 31°C along the coast, offering generally pleasant conditions.

By Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to increase slightly by around 2 to 3 degrees as winds weaken, signalling a gradual return to warmer, more stable weather.

Overall, the coming days will bring a blend of clouds, occasional showers and breezy conditions, a continuation of the UAE’s transitional spring weather pattern.