UAE weekend weather: Calm seas and ideal beach conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE

Residents can enjoy pleasant seas this weekend, but should watch out for humidity and early morning fog.

To beat sticky, humid evenings, it might be worth considering a dip in the sea. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Add the beach to your weekend plans – it’s the perfect weather for it!

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts the weather to be fair to partly cloudy today, and all through the weekend, with the probability of some convective cloud formation over eastern regions of the country.

Temperatures in the low-40s

You can expect temperatures around the UAE to peak around the low-40s. Abu Dhabi will see a high of 41°C, while Sharjah will hit 39°C. Dubai and Umm Al Quwain will both see lower temperatures of 38°C.

Coastal areas will record temperatures between 36°C and 41°C, while internal areas could see a higher range, between 41°C and 46°C. Mountainous regions are expected to remain the coolest today, with a range of 32°C to 38°C.

Fog alert

Once the sun goes down, the NCM forecasts humidity to rise, peaking at 90% in both coastal and internal areas of the region. Humid nights are expected to lead to fog or mist formation in the early morning on Saturday and Sunday, in urban areas along the coast, like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as internal regions.

Ensure you drive safely, if you’re out and about early this weekend, as fog formation may reduce horizontal visibility.

Beach weather

To beat sticky, humid evenings, it might be worth considering a dip in the sea. The NCM expects light to moderate northwesterly to southeasterly winds today that range from 10 to 20km/h, reaching up to 30km/h.

With calm winds, sea conditions in both the eastern (Sea of Oman) and western (Arabian Gulf) regions of the country are expected to be slight from today through Sunday. This means you can expect calm seas this weekend, and gentle waves reaching peaks of just two to three feet off-shore – the perfect state for a beach visit with the family.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 38°C 28°C

Abu Dhabi 41°C 28°C

Al Ain 43°C 28°C

Sharjah 39°C 29°C

Ajman 36°C 31°C

Fujairah 36°C 32°C

Ras Al Khaimah 41°C 29°C

Umm Al Quwain 38°C 29°C

Liwa 43°C 26°C