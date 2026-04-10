UAE weekend weather: More April rain on the way, heavier showers expected Sunday

UAE

Slight drop in temperature and cloudy skies forecast for the next three days

On Friday and Saturday, there will be light to moderate rain in the eastern and western regions of the country.

Dubai: The UAE’s stretch of unsettled spring weather is set to continue into the weekend, with more rain, cooler temperatures and cloudy skies forecast across the country.

Rain was recorded last night in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and the pattern of intermittent rain is expected to continue over the weekend as well.

Maryam Al Shehhi, Head of Marine Forecast at NCM, said: “The weather over the weekend is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy. On Friday and Saturday, there will be light to moderate rain in the eastern and western regions of the country. On Sunday, there will be heavier rain over different areas of the country.”

She added that temperatures will see a slight drop, creating generally pleasant conditions, while winds are expected to remain light to moderate, with no major disturbances at sea compared to earlier in the week.