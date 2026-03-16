Under The Directives Of Hamdan Bin Zayed, Emirates Red Crescent Increases Contribution To Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans To AED150m

UAE

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, the Authority has announced that it has raised its contribution to reach AED150 million in support of the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi.

The step reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening the culture of generosity and advancing sustainable humanitarian work, in continuation of the legacy established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The additional support comes after the Authority had earlier announced a contribution of AED50 million at the launch of the initiative, followed by an additional AED100 million, bringing its total contribution to AED150 million.

The increased support reflects the strong momentum the initiative continues to generate, as well as the broad engagement from entities, institutions, and individuals across the UAE. It also highlights the Authority’s commitment to enhancing the impact of national initiatives with sustainable humanitarian dimensions and contributing to the expansion of programmes aimed at supporting and empowering orphans across education, healthcare, and dignified living.

The move further reflects the Emirates Red Crescent Authority’s commitment to continuing its role as an active partner in national initiatives that strengthen social cohesion and promote a culture of sustainable philanthropy, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family and the deeply rooted values of solidarity and generosity within UAE society.

The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative aims to establish an endowment whose assets are invested under a sustainable model that generates long-term returns dedicated to supporting orphans, contributing to improved quality of life and a more cohesive and resilient society.