Under the patronage and in the presence of Ahmed bin Mohammed .. Arab Media Summit 2024 to begin on Monday

- The summit will commence with the second Arab Youth Media Forum

- Forum to feature panel discussions and masterclasses aimed at advancing transformation and excellence in the media sector

- Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to deliver keynote address on role of youth in building the future of the Arab world

- Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi to discuss aspirations of youth and his personal experience in realising 'Zayed's Ambition'

- Forum to discuss role of youth in shaping the future of media



Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Arab Media Summit 2024 will begin on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by the Dubai Press Club from 27-29 May, the summit will commence with second Arab Youth Media Forum.



The Arab Media Summit 2024 will also feature the 22nd Arab Media Forum from 28-29 May, the 23rd Arab Media Award ceremony on 28 May, and the fourth Arab Social Media Influencers Award ceremony on 29 May.



The Arab Youth Media Forum will bring together prominent figures, inspiring Arab personalities in various fields, successful young content creators and digital storytellers and global media industry leaders. In addition, the forum will also draw the participation of over 1,000 students from the media and creative fields.



This year’s event will have a strong focus on equipping the next generation of media professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to flourish in a rapidly changing environment. Featuring an impressive line-up of speakers, the forum offers a series of panel discussions and masterclasses that seek to drive positive transformation and excellence in the media sector.



Notable speakers at the forum include His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and National Security Adviser, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan AlNeyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth, who will address a main session titled ‘Aspirations of the Youth’.



In its second edition, the forum will have a strong focus on storytelling and content creation, driven by remarkable technological advancements. The event will also feature ‘The Dubai Media Pioneers Platform, which will include sessions led by Emirati media pioneers who have made significant contributions to the local industry’s development. Organised by the Dubai Media Council across the three-day Summit, these sessions aim to impart knowledge and experience to younger generations to boost the sector’s development.



In collaboration with leading global digital platforms, the Arab Youth Media Forum will also hold eight masterclasses. Offering young media professionals a valuable opportunity to hone their professional skills, the masterclasses seek to impart the expertise and knowledge that emerging professionals need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The masterclasses will be delivered by leading global media companies including Meta, TikTok, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, SnapChat, Dolby and VFX Mojo.





