Unique guide to generative AI applications in media unveiled at the Arab Media Forum

Guide developed by Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in partnership with Dubai Media Council

Comprehensive guide titled ‘100 Practical Use Cases of Generative AI in Media’ is an invaluable resource for media professionals seeking to understand and leverage the benefits of AI technologies



Omar Al Olama: The launch of the guide signifies the UAE's commitment to embed innovative next-generation technologies like AI in all spheres of life



Mona Al Marri: By promoting the use of advanced technologies in media, we are not just adapting to the evolving landscape, we are actively shaping it



The guide explains how AI tools can be used for a range of media and content creation functions



The UAE Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in partnership with the Dubai Media Council, today launched a unique guide to generative AI in media titled ‘100 Practical Use Cases of Generative AI in Media’. The launch was announced at the 21st Arab Media Forum, which commenced in Dubai today.



The comprehensive guide is an invaluable resource for media professionals seeking to understand and leverage the benefits of AI technologies across industry sectors. The guide outlines 100 practical use cases and applications of generative AI in media, ranging from visual arts to audio content creation.



His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said: "We have joined hands with the Dubai Media Council to develop a comprehensive guide on Generative AI applications in media as part of the UAE's commitment to embed innovative next-generation technologies in all spheres of life. As part of the Ministry’s mandate, we seek to proactively promote the adoption of new advancements to drive new waves of growth and shape a technology-rich future for various sectors in the country. Apart from being an information resource, this guide signifies the UAE’s aspiration to promote innovation-driven transformation. The initiative also reflects our efforts to raise the UAE’s status as a global hub for AI application development. We seek to leverage such innovations to promote sustainable development, enhance productivity and efficiency, and usher in a paradigm shift in critical sectors."



Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council said: "Our collaborative endeavour with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications to develop this unique guide has been inspired by the forward-thinking vision of the UAE’s leadership to foster the widespread use of innovative technology. This joint initiative is part of the Dubai Media Council’s steadfast commitment to fostering an ecosystem where advanced technology tools can be leveraged in media for creating compelling content and raising operational efficiency. By promoting the use of advanced technologies, we are not just adapting to the evolving media landscape, we are actively shaping it. The guide will inspire new creativity and innovation, further raising the UAE’s position as a centre not only for technological advancement but also creative expression in media.”



‘100 Practical Use Cases of Generative AI In Media’ outlines how AI tools can be leveraged for an extensive range of media and content creation functions including scriptwriting and news aggregation, audio content creation, content optimisation and search engine optimisation (SEO), sentiment analysis and historical research, advertising and marketing campaign brainstorming, and documentary and short video production, among others.



The guide also provides an in-depth examination of generative AI and outlines optimal strategies for managing diverse digital technologies while emphasising data privacy and the significance of leveraging AI technologies effectively. With insights and knowledge on the transformative potential and multifaceted applications of generative AI, the guide empowers creators, innovators and media professionals to enhance efficiency, performance, creativity and productivity in their respective fields. The guide also serves as an essential resource for policy-makers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders and decision makers who are looking to integrate AI for advancing media innovation.



With the potential of generative AI to generate novel content that simulates human creativity growing every day, the new guide is set to promote the development of high-quality content that can resonate more deeply with audiences in UAE, the region and beyond.

The guide can be accessed on the following link: https://ai.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/100-Practical-Applications-and-Use-Cases-of-Generative-AI-in-Media-EN.pdf

Under the theme ‘The Future of Arab Media’, the 21st edition of AMF has brought together 3,000 delegates from across the industry to discover new pathways to accelerate growth and tap opportunities emerging from global shifts. Key trends the forum is examining include how Artificial Intelligence is driving fundamental changes in the industry, the interplay between technology and content creation, the future of TV dramas and film production and the media’s role in promoting sustainability.





