UAE

University of Sharjah ranks 38th worldwide in UI GreenMetric 2026, leading UAE, GCC and Arab universities with top scores in water management, education and research, infrastructure and waste management

SHARJAH: The University of Sharjah (UoS) has reaffirmed its standing among the world’s most sustainability-focused universities, maintaining its position at No. 38 globally in the 2026 UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings.

The 2026 rankings included 2,016 universities from 110 countries, representing the largest edition of the sustainability assessment to date.

University of Sharjah retained its position as the top-ranked university in the United Arab Emirates for the 10th consecutive year. It also ranked first among universities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Arab world, and seventh globally among universities less than 50 years old. In addition, the University achieved high global rankings in several key sustainability indicators:10th in Water Management, 12th in Education and Research,13th in Setting and Infrastructure, and 28th in Waste Management.

Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said that maintaining a leading position in a ranking involving more than 2,000 universities from 110 countries demonstrates that sustainability at the University is not a seasonal campaign, but a daily approach reflected in resource management, curricula and research.

He added that sustainability is embedded in the daily life of the University community and this is reflected in everything from water and waste management to facility design and operation, and from classrooms and laboratories to the University’s various activities.