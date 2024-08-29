Upcoming Week’s Weather: Mostly Clear with Potential for Fog and Partial Cloudiness

The National Center of Meteorology forecasts mostly clear weather for the UAE over the next five days, with occasional partial cloudiness, increased humidity, and a chance of fog and light mist in some coastal areas.
Thursday
- Weather: Generally clear with possible light fog in some coastal and inland areas in the morning. The day will be mostly clear with partial clouds, and there might be some convective clouds in the east with rain in the afternoon.
- Winds: Southeastern to northeastern, light to moderate, with occasional gusts stirring dust, at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.
- Sea: Light waves in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.
Friday
- Weather: Fog or light mist in some coastal and inland areas in the morning. Generally clear with occasional partial cloudiness.
- Winds: Southeastern to northeastern, light to moderate, with occasional gusts, at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h.
- Sea: Light to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of Oman.
Saturday
- Weather: Fog or light mist in some coastal and inland areas in the morning. Generally clear with occasional partial cloudiness.
- Winds: Southeastern to northeastern, light to moderate, with occasional gusts stirring dust, at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.
- Sea: Light to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.
Sunday
- Weather: Humid in some western areas with a chance of fog or light mist in the morning. Partial cloudiness turning occasionally cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rain in the eastern and southern areas.
- Winds: Southeastern to northeastern, light to moderate, with occasional gusts stirring dust and sand, at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.
- Sea: Moderate waves, with occasional rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.
Monday
- Weather: Partly cloudy, turning occasionally cloudy with a chance of rain in the eastern and southern areas during the day, along with a drop in temperatures.
- Winds: Southeastern to northeastern, light to moderate, with occasional strong gusts stirring dust, especially in the north and east, at speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h.
- Sea: Rough to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.
