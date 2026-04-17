Watch: Dubai Police cracks down on reckless driving during rainfall, impounds vehicles

UAE

Police patrols identified drivers engaging in drifting, sudden swerving, and disruptive behaviour in multiple areas, and took action

Violations were recorded in areas including Al Ruwayyah and Lahbab, where offending vehicles were seized and legal measures enforced. (Screen grab/Dubai Police)

Dubai Police has taken firm action against motorists who turned recent rainfall into an opportunity for dangerous stunts, impounding several vehicles involved in reckless driving and road disorder across the emirate, a media release said.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said patrols identified drivers engaging in drifting, sudden swerving, and disruptive behaviour in multiple areas, putting both their lives and the safety of others at serious risk.

He stressed that such actions become even more dangerous in wet conditions, where slippery roads and reduced tyre grip increase the chances of losing control and causing serious accidents that may lead to severe injuries or fatalities.

Violations were recorded in areas including Al Ruwayyah and Lahbab, where offending vehicles were seized and legal measures enforced. Offences included reckless driving, performing stunts, creating disturbances, and excessive vehicle noise. Under Decree No. 30 of 2023, impound release fees can reach up to AED 50,000.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan reaffirmed that Dubai Police will continue intensified traffic patrols across the emirate and will take strict action against any behaviour that threatens road safety.

He urged drivers to follow traffic regulations, avoid risky behaviour, especially during rainy weather, reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and ensure their vehicles, particularly tyres, are in proper condition.

The public is also encouraged to report dangerous driving through the Police Eye app or by calling 901, as maintaining road safety remains a shared responsibility.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan reaffirmed that Dubai Police will continue intensified traffic patrols across the emirate and will take strict action against any behaviour that threatens road safety.

He urged drivers to follow traffic regulations, avoid risky behaviour, especially during rainy weather, reduce speed, maintain safe distances, and ensure their vehicles, particularly tyres, are in proper condition.

The public is also encouraged to report dangerous driving through the Police Eye app or by calling 901, as maintaining road safety remains a shared responsibility.