Watch: Dubai Police warn against red-light violations after 41 accidents this year

UAE

Authorities highlight rising risks and urge drivers to follow traffic signals to prevent fatalities

Traffic data shows that 41 accidents caused by running red lights have been recorded since the beginning of the year, resulting in four fatalities and 55 injuries of varying severity.

Dubai: Dubai Police has warned motorists of the serious dangers of running red lights, describing it as one of the most hazardous traffic violations that can lead to severe accidents and loss of life.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the violation poses a major threat to drivers, passengers and other road users due to the violent collisions it causes, particularly at intersections.

Accidents and casualties recorded

Traffic data shows that 41 accidents caused by running red lights have been recorded since the beginning of the year, resulting in four fatalities and 55 injuries of varying severity.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said the figures reflect the scale of risks associated with ignoring traffic signals and failing to comply with road safety regulations.

Key causes of violations

He pointed out that the main reasons behind such violations include rushing to save time, distraction due to mobile phone use while driving, and attempts to cross intersections at the last moments before the signal turns red.

He also highlighted misjudgment of speed and distance as contributing factors, warning that a few seconds can result in serious and life-changing accidents.

Importance of traffic signals

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that traffic lights play a critical role in regulating vehicle movement and ensuring road safety, especially at busy intersections with heavy traffic from multiple directions.

He emphasised that ignoring signals is not only a legal violation but also a threat to public safety.

Call for compliance

Dubai Police urged drivers to adhere strictly to traffic signals, reduce speed when approaching intersections, maintain safe distances and avoid attempting to cross on yellow lights when a safe stop is possible.

Authorities also called for full attention while driving and avoidance of any distractions.

Ongoing safety efforts

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said Dubai Police continues to enhance traffic safety through awareness campaigns, monitoring initiatives and the use of advanced technology to detect dangerous violations.

He stressed that safer roads require collective responsibility, adding that obeying traffic lights is a legal obligation and an essential behaviour to protect lives and ensure community safety.