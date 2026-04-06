Watch: UAE reinforces price stability drive as Minister engages with shoppers on the ground

UAE

Viral video of the Minister of Economy and Tourism underscores nationwide push to keep food prices stable

Screengrab from the viral interaction between Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, and an Emirati shopper at the Al Ain vegetable market.

Dubai – A viral video of Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, walking through a bustling vegetable market in Al Ain has become a powerful indicator of the country’s hands-on approach to protecting consumers from price hikes.

In the widely shared clip, the minister is seen stopping to speak with an Emirati woman who raises concerns about the cost of lemons and tomatoes.

"You complained, so we came down. I came myself to check it out," he can be heard telling the woman.

The Minister then asks the shopkeeper to produce purchase receipts, checking whether the prices being charged are justified — a moment that has resonated across social media as evidence of real-time accountability.

The encounter reflects a broader nationwide effort to ensure price stability and safeguard food access, even amid global uncertainty.

Speaking after his market tour, Bin Touq stressed that securing food supply and protecting consumer rights remain national priorities, adding that there are currently no disruptions to food availability across the UAE. Daily imports continue as normal, while shelves and warehouses remain well stocked — a sign of resilient supply chains and robust strategic reserves.

He said: “The UAE possesses advanced infrastructure and a sophisticated logistics network that have strengthened the protection of essential supply chains since the beginning of the current circumstances, particularly for food, medical, and industrial goods.”

Buy what you need

He also called on consumers to purchase according to their needs and avoid excessive buying that leads to waste, which helps maintain price stability and ensures the availability of goods for all.

The Al Ain visit is part of an intensified series of field inspections being carried out across the country. Since the beginning of the blatant Iran attacks until now, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with local economic departments, has conducted approximately 12,284 inspection campaigns across markets in the UAE. These resulted in identifying 249 violations—most notably unjustified price increases—and consequently issuing 905 warnings to traders, suppliers, and retail outlets.

These inspections are complemented by constant monitoring behind the scenes. The Ministry, in coordination with local economic departments, is tracking stock levels daily at suppliers and retailers, analysing supply and demand for each essential commodity, and carrying out regular assessments of national reserves.

That system extends across the country’s food production network. During a visit last week to Grand Mills, a prominent UAE company in the food industries sector, the minister reviewed flour production and grain supply chains.

“The UAE has adopted a proactive approach in managing strategic stock and supply chains to ensure the continued, efficient, and abundant flow of goods and food products in the markets. We, at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with local economic departments and relevant authorities, continue to monitor stock levels at suppliers and retail outlets on a daily basis, and conduct precise analyses of the adequacy levels for each commodity. There are also periodic assessments of the strategic stock levels of basic commodities and supply and demand processes,” he added.

Call centre to report price hikes

The Ministry has also urged residents to report any unjustified price hikes through a dedicated hotline – 800 1222 – or via email to info@moet.gov.ae.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, the Ministry’s call centre has handled around 3,000 inquiries through specialised inspection teams.