What makes UAE special? Kindness from police make people feel secure

UAE

Huda Tabrez, Content Editor

Long-time UAE resident Lamiaa Abdelaal shared her experience on Twitter, as Sharjah Police helped her son reach chemotherapy sessionn despite heavy traffic.

Dubai: It’s that caring touch, the reassuring hand. And it’s not just law and order that the police force in this country maintain. They care for the people of this land. That’s what makes people feel so secure.

Across social media, stories are emerging of compassion and kindness as heavy rain came down last week. Moments where police officers didn’t just manage situations, but stepped in with humanity, empathy and care.

Together, they paint a powerful picture of a country where people feel the safest, because of those who show up when it matters most.

Unexpected help in a race against time

One such story, widely shared online, captures this spirit in its most urgent form.

On Monday, March 23, as highways between Dubai and Sharjah ground to a halt because of heavy rain, long-time UAE resident Lamiaa Abdelaal found herself in a desperate situation.

Her 21-year-old son, Yassin Sedhom, was on his way to chemotherapy, but the heavy traffic meant the family spent three hours just to enter Sharjah from their home in Dubai.

During this unexpectedly long commutec, Yassin, who also has Type 1 diabetes, felt his sugar plummeting.

He had already fought one battle with cancer. In 2024, he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare, aggressive cancer which affects children, teenagers, and young adults. He underwent surgery and months of chemotherapy. By 2025, he was declared cancer-free.

Then, on January 7 this year, the cancer returned—more aggressive than before.

Seeking urgent help, the family reached out to Professor Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute and President of the Emirates Oncology Society.

His response was immediate: Bring the boy in.

Treatment began without delay.

But on the morning of Yassin’s third chemotherapy session, heavy rains turned a routine journey into a three-hour standstill.

In a moment of urgency, his father approached a nearby patrol from Sharjah Police, hoping for nothing more than directions or an easier way to reach the hospital.

What happened next changed everything.

“The officer immediately told my husband to follow him. He tried to help us drive faster, by maneouvering through the traffic, but he probably realised this wouldn’t be enough. Soon, an ambulance and another police car joined us,” Lamiaa recalled.

The paramedics checked Yassin and took him into the ambulance, and soon, the escort began to move – the ambulance leading the way, as the police cars flanked Lamiaa’s vehicle, clearing the route.

“After that, we were travelling at 100-120 km/h. In less than 20 minutes we made our way to the hospital. I was tearing up throughout this journey… I couldn’t comprehend what was happening,” she said.

Once the family was at the hospital, the police, without another word, left to return to their duty.

“They all disappeared before we could even thank them. I don’t even know their names,” Lamiaa added.

At the hospital, the care continued seamlessly. Yassin was stabilised, given food, and only then did chemotherapy begin.

Saluting the frontliners

Prof. Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi said the response reflected a deeper national ethos.

“We thank the ambulance teams and Sharjah Police, who were, as always, a shining example in their swift response and humanity toward all citizens and residents. When the boy was brought to the hospital, we were ready to provide him with full support and the required treatment. His condition is stable now, and his chemotherapy sessions will continue as scheduled. We are proud of our frontliners. Situations like this reflect our leadership and the nation’s vision to care for everyone who lives on this blessed land,” he said.

For Lamiaa, the experience was overwhelming, not just because of what happened, but because of what it represented.

“In the middle of everything happening… the authorities are taking care of every person… every small problem. That is why Allah will always bless this country and its Rulers,” she said

The next day, she received a call from a senior officer at Sharjah Police.

Not for a report.

Just to ask: Is your son okay?

Her son even received a visit from Sharjah Police officials, checking on him and wishing him a speedy recovery.

A moment of comfort in a hospital corridor

In another story shared on Instagram, a parent described a quieter, but equally powerful moment.

At a hospital in Dubai, as anxiety took over and her child fell ill, a Dubai Police officer stepped in, picked up the baby, smiled, and gently calmed him down.

“What I saw is something you will never see in the news … a Dubai Police officer took my baby in his arms, smiled and calmed him down like his own child,” she wrote.

“This is the real Dubai … not fear, not panic—but humanity, care and safety.”

In another post on her social media account, she shared glimpses of her life in Dubai and added that despite global narratives, her lived experience remained unchanged:

“I don’t panic. Because I live here. I can see the reality. I love Dubai. And this has been my home for 22 years.”

Kindness delivered to the doorstep

In Ajman, another moment of compassion unfolded at a family’s front door.

Officers from Ajman Police delivered essential food supplies to a resident’s home, as the emirate faced heavy rains.

A video shared online shows the woman at the door raising her hands in prayer, blessing the officers and the country.

In another viral clip from Dubai, a toddler can be seen sharing a high-five with a Dubai Police officer, as the officers stopped over to interact with the boy.

“His love for Police,” wrote the parent, alongside a message of gratitude.

“Thank you for your diligent service and commitment to keeping us safe.”

Quiet reassurance

There have been several such instances of UAE residents thanking the police for their tireless efforts, whether easing traffic congestion during the rains or going out of their way to provide support to families.

But this isn’t an experience that is new to UAE residents.

These small, individual incidents, point towards a bigger story of help that is provided without waiting for acknowledgement and an understanding that UAE residents live with every day. That in this country, when you need help, someone will always show up.